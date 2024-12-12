Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.