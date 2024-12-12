Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

NYSE:MSI opened at $478.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

