M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after buying an additional 2,502,493 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 7,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Evergy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,044,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

