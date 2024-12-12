M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,429,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,684,000 after buying an additional 399,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

