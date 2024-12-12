M&T Bank Corp Sells 819 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,897.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,998.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,879.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

