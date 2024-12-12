M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after acquiring an additional 63,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

