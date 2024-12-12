Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.28). Approximately 19 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

Mulberry Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £57.87 million, a PE ratio of -169.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.56.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

