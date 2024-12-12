Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $119.86 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,132.58 or 0.99773059 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99,932.14 or 0.99573333 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005314 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $4,443,326.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

