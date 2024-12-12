Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Dave Basque Purchases 5,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Basque purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,876.32. This represents a 14.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 5th, Dave Basque acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Dave Basque purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

Myers Industries stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 66,084 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 336.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

