Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Martin Andrew Burian Purchases 67,000 Shares

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) Director Martin Andrew Burian acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,760.00.
Nanalysis Scientific Stock Up 5.5 %
CVE NSCI traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,559. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.60.
About Nanalysis Scientific
