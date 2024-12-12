Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Martin Andrew Burian Purchases 67,000 Shares

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) Director Martin Andrew Burian acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,760.00.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Up 5.5 %

CVE NSCI traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,559. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$0.60.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

