Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $25.53. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 1,342,288 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 3.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNE. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.