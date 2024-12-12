Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $25.53. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 1,342,288 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNE. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

