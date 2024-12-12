National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morningstar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85,098 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total transaction of $248,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,339.20. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total value of $2,974,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,845,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,781,561.96. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,823,772 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $358.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $362.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

