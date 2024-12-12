National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.36 and last traded at $120.43. Approximately 21,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.70.

National HealthCare Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.37.

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.