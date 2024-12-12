Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 4,833.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

