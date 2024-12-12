NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $7.16 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.72 billion and $615.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.16 or 0.00007058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,224,790,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,224,698,743 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.09355769 USD and is up 10.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 476 active market(s) with $613,429,259.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

