Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,424 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $55,115,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 108,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $9,615,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $169.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

