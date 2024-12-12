Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $716,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. DME Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,095,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,620,000 after buying an additional 540,630 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,117,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4,624.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,456,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.