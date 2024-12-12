Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $794,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,439.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of DV opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

