Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EchoStar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 1,551,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $43,499,994.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,551,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,499,994.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.