Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.08 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

