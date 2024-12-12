Netcapital (NASDAQ: NCPLW) Announces Plans for Shareholder Meeting

On December 12, 2024, Netcapital Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating plans for a shareholder meeting scheduled for the same date. Netcapital Inc., based in Boston, Massachusetts, revealed that executive officers intend to utilize the materials submitted with the filing for one or more meetings purposes.

The company’s executive officers will be utilizing a slide presentation that is available for viewing on Netcapital Inc.’s website at https://netcapitalinc.com/events-and-presentations. The copy of the slide presentation is also attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1 for reference.

In alignment with this disclosure, Netcapital Inc. provided assurance in the filing that the information presented therein shall not be classified as “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This means that the data submitted will not be subjected to the liabilities associated with Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor will it be included by reference in upcoming filings by the company unless expressly stated otherwise.

Netcapital Inc. declared in the exhibit section of the filing that Exhibit 99.1 pertains to the presentation materials, while also including an Interactive Data File as part of the submission.

The filing was signed on behalf of the company by Coreen Kraysler, Chief Financial Officer of Netcapital Inc.

This Form 8-K filing sheds light on the company’s forthcoming shareholder meeting and the utilization of the disclosed materials in these meetings, emphasizing transparency and regulatory adherence.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

