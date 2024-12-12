NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 3008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $730.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after buying an additional 247,162 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 23.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

