Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 234.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 249,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 153,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at $574,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,987. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

