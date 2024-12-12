New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYMTZ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

