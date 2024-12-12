New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:NYMTL)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $22.92.
About New York Mortgage Trust
