NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.10 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 1973973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.12 million, a P/E ratio of 827.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.29.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 2.11 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 2.91%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

