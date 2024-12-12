Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.0 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

