Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.0 days.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NPNKF remained flat at $41.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $56.45.
Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile
