Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Up 140.0% in November

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nocera Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCRA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869. Nocera has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Nocera Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nocera
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.