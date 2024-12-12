Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Up 140.0% in November

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nocera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCRA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869. Nocera has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

