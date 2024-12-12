Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.35 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.35.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOK. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

