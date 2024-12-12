Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.01, for a total value of $338,553.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,690,525.54. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,541 shares of company stock worth $10,586,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $297.49 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

