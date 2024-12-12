Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $168.16 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

