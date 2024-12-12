Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 49,800 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $277.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.13. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $158.43 and a 12-month high of $284.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.53.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

