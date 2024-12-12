Nosana One Day Volume Hits $4.16 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. Nosana has a market capitalization of $378.08 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nosana has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Nosana token can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00003974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,076.86 or 0.99684079 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,666.34 or 0.99279213 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nosana Profile

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,825,296 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 4.07098161 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $4,593,885.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nosana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nosana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

