NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the November 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 122,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,268. The company has a market cap of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
