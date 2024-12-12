NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the November 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 122,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,268. The company has a market cap of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.