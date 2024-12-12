NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61. 244,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,697,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

