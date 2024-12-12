Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.11. 606,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,659. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $498.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

