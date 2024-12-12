Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. The company has a market cap of $501.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

