NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Short Interest Up 225.0% in November

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXPW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.