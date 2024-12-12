Numbers Protocol (NUM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $54.40 million and $1.35 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,079.62 or 0.99612029 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,412.25 or 0.98954347 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 725,000,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 725,000,337 with 714,937,353 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.08265983 USD and is up 16.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,151,945.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.