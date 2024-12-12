Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $902.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

