Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 31,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,150. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $130,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Stories

