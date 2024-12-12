NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 86068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 439.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in NV5 Global by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 191,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

