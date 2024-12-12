NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 5,070.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Thursday. 7,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.47. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.