Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

OLLI opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $115.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $246,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,428. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $3,614,366. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,818 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after buying an additional 294,217 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $16,590,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

