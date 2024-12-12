Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Decreased by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 123,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.