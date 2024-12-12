OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
About OpGen
