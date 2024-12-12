Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. Trimble has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.