Oppenheimer Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $625.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.27.

ADBE opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.36. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,069,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

