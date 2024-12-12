Optimist Retirement Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $388,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.07. 3,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.10. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $284.84 and a 12-month high of $397.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.