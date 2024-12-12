Optimist Retirement Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.2% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 379,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.68. 244,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

